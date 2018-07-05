2 dead, 9 injured in Philly shootings

The evening of July 4 and early morning July 5 marked an especially violent period in Philadelphia.

In a time span of just more than 12 hours, at least 11 people were shot across Philadelphia, with two killed and nine others injured.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, which happened Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Men killed in Kensington, Southwest Philly shootings

One of the victims killed was a 25-year-old man who was shot in the chest on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street in Kensington. Police were called to the scene at 12:04 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a shooting, found the victim unresponsive and transported him to Temple University Hospital.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. The Homicide Unit is investigating.

In the other deadly shooting, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot at a block party in Southwest Philadelphia. A 38-year-old off-duty police officer was also wounded in that shooting.

>> READ MORE: Off-duty cop wounded, man killed in shooting at S.W. Philadelphia block party

Double shootings under investigation in Fairhill and Ogontz

Police are also investigating a pair of double shootings.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were also taken to Temple University Hospital after a double shooting on the 2800 block of Mascher Street in Fairhill at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The man was shot in the neck, chest and shoulder and was in critical condition. The woman was shot in her leg and was stable.

In another double shooting, two men, ages 26 and 30, were wounded on the 1600 block of West Nedro Avenue in Ogontz about 11 a.m. Thursday. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

The bullets came from a dark-colored sedan that drove down the alley where the men were on a building’s rear steps, police said.

4 others, including 2 teens, wounded in shootings

Four other separate shootings also left people wounded, two critically, across the city.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, on the 1600 block of North Redfield Street in West Philadelphia, a 17-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the side of his head. The victim was treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition. Police said they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

A little more than an hour later, a 53-year-old man was shot “multiple times throughout the body” around 12:33 a.m Thursday on the 1800 block of South Sixth Street in South Philadelphia, police said. The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

The early hours of July 5 claimed another victim when, at 1:51 a.m., a 16-year-old male was shot once in his abdomen. He was in critical condition at Hahnemann University Hospital.

Yet another shooting occurred around 2:39 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street in Kensington. A 27-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot in the leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Sex assault, arson also under investigation

In addition to the shootings, police are investigating a case of arson and questioning a suspect in connection with a gunpoint sexual assault at a SEPTA station.

In the arson case, an unknown male suspect threw two Molotov cocktails through the window of a house that is under renovation. Aside from minor burn marks, no significant damage was done to the property. No arrests have been made.