Philadelphia shootings leave 5 dead, 4 wounded

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Five men were killed and four others were wounded in shootings Wednesday and early Thursday in Philadelphia, marking a particularly violent 18 hours in the city, police said.

The incidents took place in broad daylight and into the night, spanning neighborhoods across the city. In one case, two men were killed when a dispute ended in gunfire in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The latest fatal shootings bring to 98 the number of slayings in the city this year, compared to 108 during the same time in 2017, according to police statistics.

As of Monday, 385 people had been shot in the city in 2018, a 7 percent increase compared to the same point last year, according to separate city statistics. At least nine people had been shot on a single day twice before in 2018, those statistics show — once in January and once in February.

Last year, 1,215 people were shot in the city, fewer than in 2016 and 2015, the city statistics show. Other violent crime, including rape, robbery, and assault, also continued to decline compared to previous years. The notable exception was homicide — 312 people were killed in the city last year, the highest total since 2012.

Here’s a case-by-case rundown of the shootings Wednesday and Thursday:

2 dead, registered gun owner questioned, in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night when a registered gun owner pulled his weapon and fired after a dispute that started in an Elmwood restaurant moved outside, police said. The gun owner, the son of the restaurant’s owner, immediately surrendered to arriving officers.

The gunfire erupted about 7:15 p.m. outside BI’s Restaurant on the 6500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police said an argument involving the two male victims and the gun owner and his father started inside the restaurant before moving to the street and turning into a physical fight.

The gun owner pulled his weapon and opened fire, hitting a 24-year-old man in the face, torso and head, and wounding a 22-year-old man in the back, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No names had been released as of noon Thursday, and police did not disclose the nature of the argument.

Motive sought in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in West Philly

Officers responding to a call for a person with a gun Wednesday morning on the 800 block of North 42nd Street found a 28-year-old man shot in the head multiple times, police said.

The victim, identified as Todd Washington, of the 5700 block of Wheeler Street in Southwest Philadelphia, was pronounced dead the scene at 10:05 a.m.

Investigators had not identified a motive or suspect in the shooting as of noon Thursday. Tipsters can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. As with all homicides in the city, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

45-year-old North Philly man killed in daylight shooting

Officers responding to a call about a shooting Wednesday afternoon found Tracey McKinney shot multiple times on the 1300 block of West Erie Avenue, police said.

McKinney, of the 3300 block of Goodman Street, was taken to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his back, arm and leg. He was pronounced dead a little more than two hours later, at 3:31 p.m., police said.

Investigators had not identified a motive or suspect as of noon Thursday, and asked tipsters to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

Nine Shootings in 18 Hours Nine men were shot in Philadelphia, five fatally, between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. Click on the markers on the map for more information. Locations show the block where the shootings occurred and are approximate. Click on the map for more information. SOURCE: Philadelphia Police Dept. Staff Graphic

Man shot dead in Tacony Chinese takeout

Officers responding to a call of person with a gun found a man who had been shot in the chest on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The officers took the victim, identified as Julius Luke, 31, of the unit block of West Garfield Street, to Jefferson-Aria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

The victim was inside a nearby Chinese takeout restaurant when a shooter entered the doorway and fired at least four shots before fleeing, police said. Luke ran into the street and collapsed.

61-year-old man critically wounded in South Philly

Bicycle officers on patrol on the 700 block of Cantrell Street heard a volley of four to six gunshots around 10 p.m. Wednesday and rode to the area of Eighth and Jackson Streets, where they believed the gunfire had originated.

They found a 61-year-old man shot in the groin, sitting on a stoop on the 2200 block of South Eighth Street.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition. Detectives had not had a chance to question him as of noon Thursday.

Man shot in shoulder while walking in South Philly

A 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking on the 2500 block of Federal Street about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police he saw someone in the darkness, then saw a muzzle flash and heard a bang before feeling a pain in his shoulder.

He ran to 28th and Federal Streets, where police and medics found him. He was reported to be in stable condition at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police said they found ballistics evidence in front of a rowhouse that has been used in the filming of Creed II.

West Philly shooting victim won’t talk to police

A 28-year-old man was shot in the face about 11:15 p.m.Wednesday on 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

He went to Penn-Presbyterian by private vehicle and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said he refused to cooperate with investigators.

Man shot in leg during apparent robbery attempt in West Philly

A 43-year-old man was in stable condition after having been shot in the leg during an apparent stickup early Thursday in West Philadelphia, police said.

The victim told police he had just parked his car on the 5800 block of Pine Street about 3:40 a.m. and was walking to his house when three men approached and announced a stickup.

When one of the bandits pulled out a handgun, the man tried to grab it and the weapon went off, police said. The would-be robbers fled empty-handed.

The wounded man was being treated at Penn-Presbyterian.