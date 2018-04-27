2 teens in critical condition after being stabbed at 8th and Market subway station

2 teens in critical condition after being stabbed at 8th and Market subway station Apr 25

Court program allows people with certain warrants to turn themselves in at church

Court program allows people with certain warrants to turn themselves in at church Apr 27

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker speaks about the “Philadelphia Safe Return” program at a news conference Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Behind him are Common Pleas Court President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper (left), Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifield, and the Rev. Alyn Waller of the church.

A three-day event next week will allow people with certain outstanding warrants to meet with a defense attorney, turn themselves in, receive an expedited hearing, and possibly get a favorable outcome.

The “Philadelphia Safe Return” program will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave., in East Mount Airy.

It is a collaborative effort among the Philadelphia courts, the District Attorney’s Office, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, faith-based organizations, city and state probation and parole offices, and other agencies.

The program will handle warrants issued by Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and Municipal Court, including the Traffic Division, as well as warrants issued to state parole absconders.

It will not handle active arrest warrants. For that, court officials said, people should head to a local police district. The program also will not cover Family Court probation and bench warrants for either adults or juveniles; those warrants should be handled at Family Court, 1501 Arch St.

“Safe Return is an opportunity for anyone with certain outstanding warrants to voluntarily surrender and receive favorable consideration in the process,” Common Pleas Court President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper said in a statement.

“Prior to surrendering, each person will be able to speak to a criminal defense attorney free of charge,” she said. “It is anticipated that most of those who voluntary surrender are likely to go home that same day.”

Lawyers with the Philadelphia Bar Association and the Defender Association will be on-site to provide legal advice before someone commits to surrendering, court officials said.

“This is a unique opportunity for many of our citizens who have made mistakes to come forward and work with local officials to get their lives back on track,” Mayor Kenney said in the statement. “It’s an opportunity to clean the slate and eliminate the worry associated with outstanding warrants.”

During a similar effort over a four-day period in 2008, more than 1,000 people voluntarily surrendered, most of whom received favorable dispositions or new court dates, court officials said.

For next week’s event, addiction and mental-health services will be available through Prevention Point and the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. The Mayor’s Office of Reintegration Services (RISE) will be on hand to discuss reentry services.

Parking is available at the church. A shuttle service will be offered from the Olney Transportation Center, at Broad Street and Olney Avenue. Children will not be allowed to attend.

For more information, visit https://phlsafereturn.wordpress.com or call 267-765-6898.