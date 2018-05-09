Report: More than one-third of Philly residents ignore jury duty summons

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

More than one-third of Philadelphians don’t bother to respond to calls for jury service, taxing a system already struggling to process hundreds of cases a year, a new study finds.

“Depending upon the year, between 36% and 42% of Philadelphia residents who are mailed a summons fail to respond,” says the report released Wednesday by the First Judicial District, the Philadelphia court system. “This high non-response rate raises a potential threat to the Court’s ability to provide sufficient panels of would-be jurors for civil and criminal trials and results in the Court’s excessive reliance on those who do fulfill their civic duty by responding to the summons for jury service.”

The percentage of people who do not respond equates to about 200,000 people, the report found.

To be eligible for jury duty, a person must be a Philadelphia resident, a U.S. citizen, and an adult who can read, write, and speak English, and cannot have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony that could carry a punishment of more than a year behind bars.

“Jury service is a vital component of our justice system,” Common Pleas Court President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper said in a statement. “Our goal is to increase jury duty participation so the burden for service is shared by more, resulting in longer periods between service for all of our citizens.”

Added Woods-Skipper: “Alleviating hardships and engaging the community will hopefully generate more citizen participation and instill greater confidence that the law is being administered fairly and impartially.”

The report resulted from an 18-month review process conducted by the First Judicial District’s Juror Participation Initiative Committee, a blue-ribbon panel of legal professionals and community leaders chaired by Lynn Marks, former executive director of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts.

The committee proposed various ways to increase juror participation, including research on possibly relaxing state laws that restrict eligibility based on criminal history. It also suggested ways to reduce hardships to serving, such as increasing compensation to jurors for missing work and providing parking vouchers or transportation discounts. Legislation would be required to implement some of the ideas.

Based on court data, 548,900 jury summonses were mailed to Philadelphians in 2016. Of those, 190,024 people or 35 percent, did not respond or report for jury service. In the surrounding Pennsylvania counties, only Delaware County had a higher non-response rate of 44.9 percent that year, the report found. Other counties in the state’s southeast region showed significantly higher response rates.

“The problem of poor juror response rates is not limited to Philadelphia,” the report says. Other major cities, including Detroit, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Denver have tried to combat the problem by operating a “show cause” hearing or “Scofflaw Court.” Although such hearings may provide a short-lived uptick in the number of people who respond to jury summons, they “are generally a temporary solution to a persistent problem,” the report says.

According to state law, failure to appear for jury duty is punishable by a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment of no more than 10 days. Periodic attempts in Philadelphia to punish people who failed to appear for jury duty through a “Scofflaw Court” had “mixed” effectiveness, and in the long run the compliance rate did not increase, the report found.

Philadelphia Jury Commissioner Dan Rendine, who started his position in 2011, said an effort to restart Scofflaw Court about five years ago led to “an initial bump” in the numbers of people who responded to their jury summonses, “but it didn’t last long.”

“Considering the costs, it wasn’t worth doing Scofflaw Court and the judges were not keen on punishing individuals to come to jury duty. It’s not a very pleasant process,” Rendine said.

Residents, asked in an informal survey last year why they failed to respond to jury duty, gave the following reasons: issues with their jobs, scheduling conflicts, low juror pay, forgetting or misplacing their summonses, a lack of trust in the criminal justice system, financial or familial hardship.

Jurors are selected from voter registration and Department of Motor Vehicle lists. While Philadelphia has a number of colleges and universities, students may not be registered to vote in the state or have driver’s licenses here.

The committee also recommended increasing educational outreach, in particular to Philadelphia neighborhoods with the lowest jury-duty response rates. Such neighborhoods included parts of North Philadelphia (zip codes of 19121 and 19132), parts of University City and West Philadelphia (zip codes 19104 and 19139), and parts of Southwest Philadelphia (zip codes 19142 and 19143).