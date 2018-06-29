3 women get long prison terms in fatal beating of homeless man at Olney gas station

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Saying that three Philadelphia women had “unleashed a savage act” on a homeless man when they brutally beat him outside an Olney gas station three years ago, leading to his death seven months later, a judge Friday sentenced the women to lengthy prison terms.

During a nearly three-hour hearing, Common Pleas Judge Sandy Byrd said the beating death of Robert Barnes, 51, which was captured on surveillance video, “is one in which we all witnessed the very worst attributes of humanity.”

The three women — Aleathea Gillard, 37; Kaisha Duggins, 27; and Duggins’ sister, Shareena Joachim, 26, had pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to charges of voluntary manslaughter, conspiracy, and possession of an instrument of crime in Barnes’ death.

Byrd sentenced Gillard and Duggins to the maximum term of 22½ to 45 years in state prison. He sentenced Joachim to 12½ to 25 years.

The April 7, 2015, beating, which gained international attention after a video was posted, was so severe that Barnes fell into a coma and died on Nov. 25, 2015, at a Montgomery County nursing home.

The attack occurred after Gillard’s then-10-year-old son went home and told his mother a lie: He claimed that Barnes hit him and called him a racial slur outside the Sunoco station at Fifth Street and Somerville Avenue.

Gillard, who lived on Wellens Street near Fourth, about 1½ blocks from the gas station, then rounded up her friends and family members who were in her home at the time, and they all got into her Honda Odyssey minivan and drove to the gas station seeking revenge, prosecutors said.

The judge and prosecutors took note that Gillard and her two friends encouraged three juveniles — Gillard’s then-13-year-old son, her then-12-year-old daughter, and a then-14-year-old friend — to participate in the attack, which occurred about 6:40 p.m.

Joachim tried to spray Barnes with Mace, but instead accidentally sprayed Gillard’s 13-year-old son. Duggins hit Barnes with a hammer in the head, knocking him to the ground. Gillard punched and kicked Barnes and pummeled him in the head with a piece of wood from a broken rocking chair that was in her van.

Her son was seen in the video throwing a punch at Barnes before he was sprayed with the Mace. Gillard’s daughter repeatedly kicked Barnes when he was on the ground, and the other youth participated as well.

Afterward, the group left in the minivan, leaving Barnes unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

Gillard later learned that her 10-year-old son had lied.

The 10-year-old boy was not charged. The three juveniles who had participated in the attack pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and conspiracy in Family Court and were sentenced to juvenile residential-treatment facilities, which focus on rehabilitation and treatment.

About 25 relatives and friends of Barnes’ attended the hearing. They spoke of how Barnes had a loving and supportive family, but had become addicted to alcohol and spent years periodically homeless around Fifth Street in Olney. He was always willing to help people, they said.

Diane Barnes, one of his two sisters, recalled the day in January 2015 when she last saw him. She wanted to give him some gloves, but he insisted that she should give the gloves to his best friend, “who happened to be African American,” saying, “‘He needs them more than I do,'” the sister told the judge.

She called her brother a “kindhearted, gentle soul” and said she had been unable to convince him to get off the streets.

“I have lost faith in the world we live in today,” Diane Barnes testified of her feelings about the beating.

Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said the most aggravating factor in the case was that Gillard brought two of her children and one of their friends to the “beatdown” and that she and the other women encouraged the youths to participate in the attack.

The three women apologized to the victim’s family and cried during the sentencing, which was also attended by members of their families.