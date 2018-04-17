Willingboro man charged in OD death of 15-year-old Marlton girl

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl who fatally overdosed late last year on heroin that he delivered to her Marlton home, officials announced Monday.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Austin F. Cooper of Willingboro was arrested Friday and later charged with one count of strict liability for drug-induced death. He had previously been charged in this case with possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officials said in a statement that Cooper delivered 10 bags of heroin last year to the home of Madison McDonald, 15, who was found unresponsive by a family member on Dec. 26. She was taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital before being flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she died two days later of a heroin overdose.