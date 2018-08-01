Man charged in shooting death of woman driving van with children inside on N. Broad Street

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Timothy Barnes, 33, left, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tyisha Timmons, 23.

A 33-year-old Ogontz man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman who was driving a van with three children inside on North Broad Street in February.

Police did not say what led them to Timothy B. Barnes, of the 1500 block of West Nedro Street, in the murder of Tyisha Timmons, 23.

Investigators at the time said Timmons, who also lived in Ogontz, appeared to be an innocent victim of a shooting by two men. In announcing the arrest of Barnes, police did not offer an explanation for the shooting.

The shooting occurred about 8:35 p.m. Feb. 21 on the 5700 block of North Broad Street, the dividing line between Ogontz and Fern Rock.

Police said Timmons was driving north in a van with five other people, including her twin sister and three children, when she was shot multiple times in the head and hip and killed. The five passengers in the van were treated for injuries suffered when the van crashed.

Two days after the slaying, Homicide Capt. John Ryan said investigators believed the van may have inadvertently traveled through another gun battle blocks away and minutes earlier, but whether that was connected to the fatal shooting was not clear at that time.

Barnes, arrested Monday, is being held without bail on murder and related charges.