Court program allows people with certain warrants to turn themselves in at church

Court program allows people with certain warrants to turn themselves in at church Apr 27

Mumia Abu-Jamal isn't there, but he's the focus inside and outside Philly courthouse

Mumia Abu-Jamal isn't there, but he's the focus inside and outside Philly courthouse Apr 30

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Attorneys for Abu-Jamal, Judith Ritter, center, and Samuel Spital (orange coat), speak to supporters outside the Criminal Justice Center after a hearing Monday, April 30, 2018, about a constitutional challenge in the case of convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal.

For Maureen Faulkner, the past 37 years have been “exhausting,” she said Monday, standing outside the Criminal Justice Center. Half a block away, about 50 demonstrators supporting the man convicted of killing her husband called for his freedom.

“Mumia Abu-Jamal will not, not ever, be free,” Faulkner told a throng of reporters. “He’s going to be behind bars for the rest of his life, and I will make sure of that.”

Earlier in the morning, she sat in the second row of a packed courtroom, listening to lawyers again debate the fate of Abu-Jamal, now 64, a former Black Panther and sometime radio reporter, who is serving a life sentence for the Dec. 9, 1981, shooting death of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner, 25, at 13th and Locust Streets in Center City.

Abu-Jamal, housed at the State Correctional Institution-Mahanoy, in Schuylkill County, was not at the hearing.

At issue before Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker was whether former state Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castille had violated Abu-Jamal’s constitutional rights when he did not recuse himself from reviews of Abu-Jamal’s appeals.

Defense lawyers for Abu-Jamal contend that Castille, who served as Philadelphia district attorney from 1986 to 1991 and who as the city’s top prosecutor had fought to uphold Abu-Jamal’s then-death sentence during his direct appeals, should have recused himself during appellate deliberations of Abu-Jamal’s case when he served as a state Supreme Court justice.

The lawyers contend that a memo written by Castille when he was district attorney showed that he had a significant personal involvement in pushing for Abu-Jamal to be executed.

They also point to a June 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a different case, Williams v. Pennsylvania, in which a majority of the nation’s high-court justices found that Castille was wrong to have participated in an appeal by Terrance Williams when Castille served as a state Supreme Court justice.

But Assistant District Attorney Tracey Kavanagh, supervisor of the District Attorney’s Post Conviction Relief Unit, told Judge Tucker on Monday that a paralegal in the DA’s Office did not find the missing Castille memo in an exhaustive search.

The judge made no ruling Monday, but scheduled another hearing in the matter for Aug. 30.

Maureen Faulkner, who flew in from California for the hearing with her current husband, Paul Palkovic, said Abu-Jamal’s supporters are “grabbing at straws.”

“With Ron Castille, there is no personal involvement,” she told reporters.

Abu-Jamal’s lawyers, Judith Ritter, a law professor at Widener University, and Samuel Spital contend that Castille had a significant personal involvement in trying to speed up the executions of convicted cop killers and should have recused himself from Abu-Jamal’s case when he was a state Supreme Court justice. They hope that Tucker finds that Castille was biased, and that Abu-Jamal gets a new appellate review by a higher state court so that he eventually will get a new trial.