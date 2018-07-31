Backers of accused Rittenhouse stabber to hold vigil, rally

Relatives, friends, and supporters of Michael White, the 21-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a city developer near Rittenhouse Square earlier this month, will gather for a vigil in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, one of two events backing White a day before he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White’s family, said between 300 and 500 people, including 50 ministers, are expected to attend the 4:30 p.m. event at True Gospel Tabernacle Church at 16th and Mifflin Streets. Thompson said White’s family wants District Attorney Larry Krasner to reduce the first-degree-murder charge against White to a lesser count and allow him to be released on bail pending trial.

“We are praying that the court and Krasner and the judge will show Michael White favor, and see this for what it really is, and reduce this homicide down so that we can get him home,” Thompson said in an interview Monday.

Meanwhile, other White supporters are expected to rally around the same time outside the District Attorney’s Office to make similar requests of Krasner’s office regarding White’s case. Activist and organizer Isaac Gardner said he wants to “let people know that Michael White will not be forgotten.”

The two events highlight the attention attracted by the incident since it happened July 12. Days later, hundreds gathered to remember victim Sean Schellenger, 37, of Point Breeze, in the auditorium of Radnor High School, where his father once served as principal.

According to police, White and Schellenger got into a confrontation on the 1700 block of Chancellor Street around 10:50 p.m. White had been working as an Uber Eats bicycle courier; Schellenger, who had been dining with friends at Rouge, was with two other men in a Mercedes-Benz when the car became stuck in traffic.

When Schellenger and the others got out of the car and tried to get a driver in front of them to move, police said, White and Schellenger encountered one another and began arguing. The altercation ended when White stabbed Schellenger once in the back and ran away, police said.

Thompson has said that White acted in self-defense because Schellenger — a former quarterback at Pennsylvania State University — tackled him. He also has claimed that Schellenger and the other two men in the car — restaurateur Norris Jordan and entrepreneur Uri Jacobson — were intoxicated and aggressive, allegations that lawyers for Jordan and Jacobson have denied.

White is in custody after being charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.

Krasner’s office has not specified whether it intends to continue prosecuting White for first-degree murder, which generally requires imprisonment until trial and carries a mandatory life sentence upon conviction. Prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing could instead pursue charges of third-degree murder or manslaughter.

In an interview this month with radio host Solomon Jones, Krasner said the office was still weighing its options.

“Nothing is off the table at this point,” Krasner told Jones.