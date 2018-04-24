Meek Mill, to be freed from prison, plans to attend Tuesday's Sixers-Heat playoff game

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Rapper Meek Mill plans attend Tuesday night’s Philadelphia 76ers playoff game, according to a spokesman for Michael Rubin, a minority owner of the team who has been among the imprisoned rapper’s biggest supporters.

Ron Berkowitz, an aide to Rubin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon that “the plan is to bring [Mill] to the game.” The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Mill — incarcerated since November — immediately released on bail, citing city prosecutors’ position that the rapper is entitled to a new trial for his decade-old conviction and their lack of opposition to his release on bail.

Berkowitz also tweeted that Mill’s plan was to attend the game, although it was not immediately clear how quickly Mill might be able to get out of a state prison in Chester and to the Wells Fargo Center. The game against the Miami Heat tips off at 8 p.m., and the Sixers would move on to the second round of the playoffs with a win.

The Philadelphia-born Mill, an avid Sixers fan, posted an Instagram photo shortly after the court’s order Tuesday, saying: “Let’s go Sixers.”

Let’s go @sixers A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Mill had been imprisoned since November, when Common Pleas Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years in prison for probation violations related to a decade-old conviction on gun and drug charges.

Rubin became one of his most public backers, and several Sixers players — including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz — also were outspoken in support of him while he was behind bars.