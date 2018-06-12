Pa. high court: Judge Genece Brinkley to remain on Meek Mill case

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday split 3-3 in a decision on whether Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley should remain on Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s gun-and-drug case, leaving Brinkley to preside over his post-conviction appeal. She is scheduled to hear an evidentiary hearing in the case Monday.

In its order, the justices wrote that with “the Court being equally divided,” Mill’s attorneys’ emergency petition to remove Brinkley was denied.

Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor, Justice Sallie Updyke Mundy, and Justice David N. Wecht denied the change of judge sought by Mill, 31, who was born in Philadelphia as Robert Rihmeek Williams. Wecht, in the order, noted that Mill could renew his request for a different judge after Monday’s hearing.

Justice Kevin M. Dougherty did not participate in the matter.

Justice Max Baer wrote a dissenting statement, saying he would grant the request of Mill’s attorneys to have Philadelphia Common Pleas Court President Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper preside over Mill’s case. “I believe Judge Genece Brinkley should have disqualified herself … as her continued involvement has created an appearance of impropriety that tends to undermine public confidence in the judiciary,” Baer wrote.

Justices Debra Todd and Christine Donohue joined the dissenting statement.

Brian McMonagle and Joe Tacopina, two lawyers representing Mill, did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

Mill was convicted on gun and drug charges in 2008, and has been on probation for much of the time since. Last fall, Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years in state prison, citing probation violations.

At Monday’s scheduled hearing, the rapper’s attorneys are expected to argue that Mill should get a new trial. They contend that he was framed by former Philadelphia Police Officer Reginald Graham, who had arrested him and who //testified against him// was the only witness to testify at the //his// 2008 nonjury trial //before Brinkley//.

Graham — who retired from the force last year and has never been charged with a crime — was identified in February by the Inquirer and Daily News as one of two dozen officers on a secret list compiled by the District Attorney’s Office of cops the office would not call to testify. He was accused of stealing drug bust money, lying to the FBI about it, and failing an FBI polygraph test.

Staff writer Mark Fazlollah contributed to this article.