Meek Mill and Judge Genece Brinkley to meet in court again

Rapper Meek Mill will be in court and at a rally Monday.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is scheduled to return to court Monday afternoon to face the judge who sent him to prison last fall for violating terms of his 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges.

The appearance by Mill, 31, before Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, 61, at a hearing on whether he should get a new trial will come after he and his lawyers appear at a noontime rally in front of the city’s Criminal Justice Center. Organizers of the “Stand With Meek Mill” rally are calling for the judge to grant the rapper a new trial, which his lawyers have repeatedly asked for and which the District Attorney’s Office does not oppose.

“Judge Brinkley refuses to treat Meek equally and, in the process, is wasting taxpayer dollars to pursue a case against the district attorney’s recommendation,” rally organizers said in a news release. “As a result, Meek continues to deal with the oppressive terms of his probation that keeps him and millions of others from living their lives, even after they’ve served their time.”

On May 30, Common Pleas Court Judge Leon W. Tucker rejected the request from Mills’ lawyers to have Brinkley removed from the case, ruling that he lacked jurisdiction to disqualify a fellow judge who sits on the same bench.

On June 12, the rapper lost another legal battle when the state Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on whether Brinkley should be removed from the case, resulting in denial of an emergency petition from his lawyers to oust her.

Although Brinkley has presided over the rapper’s case since he was arrested for selling drugs while armed in 2007, things heated up Nov. 6 when Brinkley ruled that Mill had committed multiple violations of his probation terms stemming from his conviction on the drug and gun charges. She sentenced him to two to four years in state prison, touching off a national conversation on mass incarceration.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, comedian Kevin Hart, and rap mogul Jay-Z were among a constellation of celebrities who frequently spoke in support of releasing Mill and replacing Brinkley. Billboards and bus wraps screamed support for the jailed rapper while his high-powered legal team pressed his case in a barrage of legal filings.

On April 16, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced that due to questions about the credibility of Reginald Graham, the cop who arrested the rapper in 2007 and testified against him at trial a year later, Mill’s conviction should be vacated and he should get a new trial.

Eight days later, the state’s high court responded by granting the rapper extraordinary relief allowing him to be released from prison on bail.