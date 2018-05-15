Man walking mother's dog shot, critically wounded in N. Philly

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A 54-year-old man walking his mother’s dog was shot and critically wounded late Monday during an apparent robbery in North Philadelphia, police said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that police were looking one or two men in the shooting around 11 p.m. at 7th and Wallace streets, a block north of the Edgar Allen Poe House. Investigators are checking real time camera in the area, he said.

The victim, who lives in Upper Darby, was visiting his mother and was taking her dog for a walk when he was shot in the neck and chest, police said. Arriving officers found the victim unresponsive but still clutching the dog’s leash.

He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where was reported in critical condition.

Small said police found coins scattered near the victim, indicating his pockets may have been rifled during a robbery.