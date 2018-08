An unidentified man was found shot to death inside a residence in the city’s Wissinoming section early Tuesday evening, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Anchor Street, where they found a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the head. Police were told earlier that three males were seen fleeing the location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police reported no arrests or motive.