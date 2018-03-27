Man pleads guilty in Burlco overdose death

A 37-year-old Sicklerville man has admitted responsibility for the 2015 overdose death of a man who bought heroin laced with fentanyl from him, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Tuesday.

Leonard Hicks pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death in exchange for a 10-year sentence in New Jersey state prison. Officials said he must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Hicks sold heroin to a 26-year-old man, who was found dead in his apartment on Nov. 29, 2015, by Evesham Township police officers performing a wellness check at the request of a friend.

Coffina did not identify the overdose victim. Investigators found that Hicks delivered heroin to the man’s apartment and was paid $200.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood said that heroin and fentanyl caused the man’s death.

Hicks, who was free on $200,000 bail, was scheduled to be sentenced on July 20 before Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook.