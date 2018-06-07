Man gets 24 years in prison for killing store clerk in Willingboro

A 34-year-old Burlington Township man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in state prison for the 2015 fatal shooting of a 42-year-old convenience store clerk in Willingboro, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Eramus Canty pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Matthew Mwinsori at the Quick N Go on Nov. 25, 2015.

Canty, who was sentenced in Superior Court in Mount Holly, admitted that he went to the store to commit a robbery, but was then chased by Mwinsori into the parking lot. Canty shot Mwinsori during a struggle. The Willingboro resident was pronounced dead at Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County about an hour after being shot.

Canty must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.