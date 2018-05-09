Man fatally shot at Chinese takeout in Tacony

Two men gunned down outside Southwest Philly restaurant May 9

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in the city’s Tacony section Wednesday night, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue, where they found the victim collapsed on the sidewalk, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police transported the victim to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

The victim was inside the takeout restaurant when the shooter entered the doorway and fired at least four shots, and then fled. The victim, who was shot in the chest, ran north about 80 feet before he fell to the ground.

There was no early indication of a motive for the shooting, Small said.