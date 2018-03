Police: Missing Collingswood girl, 12, may be with Florida man

One man was critically wounded in a double shooting late Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 5:15 p.m. in the area of 56th and Pemberton Streets, a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the middle of his back. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man who was shot once was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrest or motive.