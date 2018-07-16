Man and his mother wounded in Harrowgate shooting

A 31-year-old man was critically hurt and his mother suffered a graze wound in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Harrowgate section, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Tioga Street. The man, who was shot twice in the stomach, was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. Police also took his mother, who suffered a gunshot wound to her left hand, to Temple. She was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported, and police had no other details.