A 45-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The man was shot once in the lower body just after 7 p.m. while on the 5800 block of Belmar Street. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m.

Police said a suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered, but did not elaborate.