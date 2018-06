Girls from Cherry Hill, Aston fall short in final round of National Spelling Bee May 31

A 38-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot Friday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

The victim was shot once in the stomach just after 7:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ranstead Street. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police reported no arrests or motive.