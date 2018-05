Burlco man sentenced to 27 years in prison for stabbing death of stepfather

Burlco man sentenced to 27 years in prison for stabbing death of stepfather May 29

A 30-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot four times Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Fern Rock section, police said.

The victim was outdoors when he was shot in the chest, stomach, left hip, and left leg just after 3:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chew Avenue, police said.

He was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center. Police reported no arrest or motive.