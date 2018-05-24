Man, 23, shot in head in West Philly

A 23-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the head at a house party Thursday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8:45 p.m., a gunman fired at least six shots into a crowd attending a prom-night party at a house near 55th and Pemberton Streets, said Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives. Police took the victim, who lives on the block, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The party was for a teen boy who lives at the house, but had left with his date about 8:15 p.m. to the prom at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, Walker said. The party continued with family members and friends.

No target or motive was immediately known and the gunman remained at large. Walker said the gunfire appeared to be “indiscriminate.”