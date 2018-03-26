Man, 21, stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect identified

Police have identified a suspect in a fatal stabbing early Monday in the city’s Chinatown section, police said.

Just before 5:40 p.m., the victim, a 21-year-old man whose name was not released, was stabbed twice in the chest in the 1000 block of Appletree Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Late Monday afternoon, police said Tong Wu, 23, was being sought for questioning by homicide detectives and should be considered armed and dangerous. Wu is between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 200 to 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or dial 911.