Philly firefighter, 62, dies after training exercise injury

A 34-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department died Wednesday, two days after he was injured during a training exercise at the Fire Academy in Holmesburg.

Lt. Benny Hutchins, 62, who joined the department in 1984 and became a lieutenant in 2003, had been going through a survival training exercise at the academy at 5200 Pennypack St. when he was hurt, the firefighters union president said Tuesday. It was not clear what Hutchins’ injuries were; Kathy Matheson, a department spokesperson, declined to offer specifics Wednesday and said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was not available to be interviewed.

The agency initiated a department-wide survival training initiative in January, after a 2017 federal report examining why Firefighter Joyce Craig died had recommended the survival course, according to an article about the training on the city’s website.

Hutchins had previously supervised Craig when the two worked together at Engine 64 in Crescentville.

Ed Marks, president of Local 22 of the firefighters union, said Tuesday that about 1,700 people had been through the three-day survival training program, which the city had said was designed to increase emergency preparedness by subjecting firefighters to mock situations including how to get out of confined spaces, how to get disentangled from wires, and how to bail out of windows. The program was developed by the International Association of Fire Fighters.

A coworker of Hutchins’ at Ladder 30 in Roxborough, Lt. Tony Knighton, said Wednesday that he went through the program several months ago and that he thought the training was beneficial but physically demanding. Knighton said that two firefighters had to leave his training because of injuries and that he left the program with bruises on his sides.

Knighton said Hutchins — whom he met three decades ago — was known as “Benny the Hat” because he always wore a baseball cap on the job, even in years when it was barred under department policy. Knighton also said Hutchins was a guitarist in local bands.

Dan Oakes, treasurer of the firefighters union, said he worked with Hutchins last year at Engine 54 in Overbrook. Oakes said Hutchins loved being around the firehouse and was closing in on retirement after a long career.

Mayor Kenney, whose father was a city firefighter, said in a statement Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the loss of firefighter Lt. Benny Hutchins. I am thankful for his outstanding service to our city during his 34-year career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.”

Funeral arrangements were pending, the Fire Department said.

Staff writer Sam Wood contributed to this article.