Man announces bank robbery on La Salle's campus, security guard responds: 'Not today'

by @PatriciaMadej | pmadej@phillynews.com
Patricia Madej

A security guard stopped an attempted robbery on La Salle University’s campus this week with two simple words: “Not today.”

The university detailed the series of events in a safety advisory to its student body, which later made rounds on social media. Shortly before noon Tuesday, a suspect came into the Beneficial Bank at the Shoppes at La Salle at 5301 Chew Ave. He proclaimed, “This is a robbery.”

The security guard on duty retorted, “not today,” before escorting the suspect from the building, according to advisory.

The guard’s witty comeback to the would-be robber hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“The hero La Salle needs but doesn’t deserve,” remarked one Twitter user, while another said, “This security guard is a mood.”

The advisory said no items were taken, a weapon was not shown and no injuries were reported.

A La Salle spokesperson said the security officer was employed by the bank, not the university.

It’s not clear if the suspect has been arrested. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Philadelphia office was not immediately available Friday.

