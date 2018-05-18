Man announces bank robbery on La Salle's campus, security guard responds: 'Not today'

A security guard stopped an attempted robbery on La Salle University’s campus this week with two simple words: “Not today.”
The university detailed the series of events in a safety advisory to its student body, which later made rounds on social media. Shortly before noon Tuesday, a suspect came into the Beneficial Bank at the Shoppes at La Salle at 5301 Chew Ave. He proclaimed, “This is a robbery.”
The security guard on duty retorted, “not today,” before escorting the suspect from the building, according to advisory.
The guard’s witty comeback to the would-be robber hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“The hero La Salle needs but doesn’t deserve,” remarked one Twitter user, while another said, “This security guard is a mood.”
“The hero La Salle needs but doesn’t deserve” pic.twitter.com/FEuhPt8KBJ
— Patrick Prendergast (@thePREND_setter) May 16, 2018
"This is a robbery" La Salle Security: "Not Today" pic.twitter.com/nsTlaZPt4y
— kier (@Kiersten_McD) May 16, 2018
La Salle security guard: “I don’t have time for this today…” pic.twitter.com/CN5N6WzUNz
— Jim Kelly (@jimmykel516) May 16, 2018
This security guard is a mood. https://t.co/OB4IAhCACt
— ✨Haitian Princess✨ (@Luddie_G) May 16, 2018
You can’t make this up �� pic.twitter.com/v9hENp64ID
— Alyssa (@TisAIyssa) May 16, 2018
The advisory said no items were taken, a weapon was not shown and no injuries were reported.
A La Salle spokesperson said the security officer was employed by the bank, not the university.
It’s not clear if the suspect has been arrested. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Philadelphia office was not immediately available Friday.