Cops: Man who killed Philly art student was on parole for Calif. attempted murder

A man on parole for a 2016 attempted murder in California was arrested Wednesday and charged with fatally strangling Kierra Johnson, a 21-year-old art student whose body was found late last year in Cobbs Creek, police said.

David Grier, 22, of West Philadelphia, is accused of killing Johnson in a crime that Homicide Capt. John Ryan said had a “sexual” motive, though he declined to elaborate.

At a news conference Thursday, Ryan said surveillance footage captured Grier and Johnson traveling together on SEPTA on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, the night before her body was found in the area of Spruce Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Ryan said Grier and Johnson were “acquaintances,” though he declined to elaborate. He also did not offer further details on Grier’s crime in California, except to say that it occurred in 2016 and Grier had been paroled.

Johnson, of the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia, was a student at the Hussian College School of Art. In a statement after her death, the school on Spring Garden Street said Johnson — who went by “Ki” — was an honors student who was “talented, gentle, kind and always smiling.”