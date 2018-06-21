Would-be robbers blow open ATM with explosive device in Kensington

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are looking for a couple who blew open an ATM with an explosive device in a Kensington beer store but made their getaway empty handed.

It was the second explosion targeting a store in Kensington this week.

The latest blast rattled Kenny’s Place at 1862 E. Allegheny about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Explosive device used in attempted ATM robbery https://t.co/z6msppeRae via @6abc — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 21, 2018

No injuries were reported, but police said the explosion ripped the apart the top of the ATM.

Despite the damage, the blast did not breech the cash box, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.

Police said they were seeking a man and woman who were captured pn surveillance video casing the ATM before the woman placed a device on it and lit a fuse.

The explosion came hours after the citywide Arson Task Force released a video of two males sought for allegedly throwing an M-type explosive into a Chinese restaurant on the 700 block of Thayer Street Sunday night, causing what officials called “significant damage.”

The task force, made up of members of the Philadelphia police and fire departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, also has been called in for the ATM blast.