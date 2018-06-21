Jury convicts man in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Camden girl

Photo of Gabrielle “Gabby” Hill Carter sits on the front porch of her old home (where she was gunned down) on 8th St. near Spruce St in Camden on Sept. 17, 2016.

A Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted a 20-year-old man for the 2016 death of Gabrielle “Gabby” Hill-Carter, an 8-year-old Camden girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside her home.

Tyhan “Butt Butt” Brown was found guilty by the Camden County jury of eight men and six women of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and related offenses. Brown, who faces a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of 50 years in state prison, is scheduled to be sentenced before Superior Court Judge John T. Kelley on July 27.

Brown belonged to the Centerville Bloods and was feuding with Amir Dixon, a member of the Hoover Crips, authorities said. Their dispute spilled into the streets in the 900 block of South Eighth Street, close to the child’s house, in the early evening hours of Aug. 24, 2016.

Dixon was the intended target when Brown and several others showed up on Eighth Street. Twenty rounds were fired during a gun battle. Hill-Carter, who had been riding a bicycle before trying to flee into the same residence as Dixon, died in a hospital two days later. Dixon was not hurt.

Afterward, Brown went to his aunt’s house in Sicklerville with his mother and girlfriend and arrangements were made by a family friend for Brown to fly to Nashville, Tenn. He was charged on Sept. 21 and two days later he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force at a relative’s home in Clarksville, Tenn.

The FBI’s Cellular Analysis Team determined that Brown was in the area of the shooting when it occurred, contradicting his claim to detectives that he was in Sicklerville.

Several days before the shooting, Brown had threatened Dixon by flashing a gun, authorities said. Brown also had gone on Facebook Live and called Dixon a “rat” and a “fake Crip” who had called the police when the two men feuded.