Judge clears fired Philly cop in domestic-abuse case

A Common Pleas Court judge decided Thursday that a fired Philadelphia police officer was not guilty of alleged domestic-violence incidents that led to his dismissal last year.

Gerald Smith, 52, had been charged with three counts of simple assault and related offenses as well as violating a protective order and making terroristic threats in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred in 2016.

Max Kramer, Smith’s lawyer, said the charges were based on complaints made by Smith’s wife, a corporal in the Police Department.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment late Thursday.

Kramer said Smith, a 17-year veteran of the department, testified in the one-day bench trial along with his adult daughter and son. Smith’s wife testified for the prosecution along with police assigned to Internal Affairs.

Kramer thanked Judge Daniel D. McCaffery for a “well-reasoned verdict” and said that Smith intended to get his job back through arbitration.