Intruders rob, grope woman, 82, in her W. Philadelphia home

Police are looking for two men who broke into an 82-year-old woman’s West Philadelphia house and groped her before stealing cash and a cell-phone.

The assailants wore towels over their heads during the home invasion robbery on the 6000 block of Sansom Street, police said.

The pair confronted the woman about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the bedroom of the house where she lives alone, police said.

The men groped the woman, but stopped when she told them to, police said. Besides $160 in cash and a cell phone, the thieves took a keyboard and put it into a trash bag.

Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives told reporters at the scene that the woman has lived in the neighborhood for years and may have been targeted by thieves who know her and were looking for particular items.

About 30 minutes before the break-in, firefighters were called to put out a small fire at the back of the victim’s home and police said it may have been set by the intruders as a diversion or an attempt to gain entrance through the back door.