4 men sought in double shooting that injured girl, 7, in Kensington

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Police on Thursday released surveillance video of four men believed to have been involved in a double shooting that wounded a 7-year-old girl in Kensington earlier this week.

About 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 3500 block of Emerald Street. The girl, who was shot in the back, was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in stable condition. A 23-year-old man who was shot in an arm was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, also in stable condition.

The surveillance video shows four suspects getting out of a maroon-and-silver vehicle just before the shooting. They then get back inside and drive away.

The girl’s mother told CBS3 on Wednesday that her daughter was recovering at home. Police have not released the victims’ names.

Tipsters should call East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips, which can be anonymous, also can be submitted online.