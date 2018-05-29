news

Crime

Girl, 7, wounded in Harrowgate double shooting

PSHOT30
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
File photo.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

A 7-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Harrowgate section, police said.

Just after 8:40 p.m. in the area of Emerald and Tioga Streets, the girl suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder blade. She was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed in stable condition.

The man was shot in the left arm and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he also was reported in stable condition.

Police reported no arrest or motive.

Published: