Girl, 7, wounded in Harrowgate double shooting

A 7-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Harrowgate section, police said.

Just after 8:40 p.m. in the area of Emerald and Tioga Streets, the girl suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder blade. She was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was listed in stable condition.

The man was shot in the left arm and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he also was reported in stable condition.

Police reported no arrest or motive.