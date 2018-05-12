Girl, 17, killed among 2 shootings in city that injured teens

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Five teens were shot in two separate shootings in the city Friday night, including a 17-year-old girl who was slain, authorities and TV news reports said.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 300 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia. Police Lt. John Walker of Southwest Detectives said two gunmen fired at least 22 shots, hitting the teenage girl in the neck, leg, and back as she was standing in her driveway with a 17-year-old friend, who is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, CBS3 reported.

A 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg, was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center, FOX29 reported. The TV station said the girl’s mother was outside at the time and witnessed the shooting.

Authorities believe the girl was an innocent bystander, FOX29 reported.

“We believe they ran back through that breezeway at the alleyway,” Walker said of the shooters. “We’re asking for the public’s help. We have a young girl here who, unfortunately, she got caught in the crossfire. She’s now dead at the age of 17.”

Homicide detectives on Saturday morning confirmed that a 17-year-old girl died in the shooting, but did not have further details.

Separately, about 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, two teens were shot outside on the 1900 block of Cottman Avenue in the Castor Gardens section of Northeast Philadelphia. Police took a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. The younger teen was listed in critical condition, while the older was listed in stable condition, police said. Both have been refusing to cooperate with police, according to the Northeast Detective Division.

No arrests were reported in either of the shootings. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.