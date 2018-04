Police: Teen who threatened shooting at Delco high school had 1,600 rounds of ammo and a handgun

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed Tuesday evening in the city’s East Mount Airy section, police said.

The girl was stabbed several times in the abdomen by an unknown assailant around 6 p.m. in the area of Germantown Avenue and Slocum Street. The girl was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

Police reported no known motive for the attack.