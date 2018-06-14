Girl, 4, abducted from Chester County home and assaulted by stranger

Lower Merion eyes land for new middle school, but part of Stoneleigh could still be seized

Lower Merion eyes land for new middle school, but part of Stoneleigh could still be seized Jun 12

A 4-year-old girl was kidnapped from her bedroom by a stranger and sexually assaulted outside her family’s Avondale home over the weekend in what authorities are calling a “bold and brazen attack.”

“This crime is every parent’s nightmare,” Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said in a statement. “This is proof that evil exists in this world.”

Humberto Guzman-Garcia, 35, has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault (a type of sexual assault), attempted rape, and other related offenses.

Authorities said he entered the victim’s family’s home early Sunday morning and knocked on the 4-year-old’s bedroom door.

When the little girl answered, Guzman-Garcia took her outside and sexually assaulted her behind a shed about 50 yards from the home, according to police.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the child’s parents realized the girl was missing from her bedroom and began a frantic search. The girl’s father walked outside and spotted his daughter, being held down behind the shed by a man authorities said they later identified as Guzman-Garcia.

As Guzman-Garcia fled, the girl’s father grabbed his daughter and the family called police. Officers found Guzman-Garcia hiding in a disabled car near the home, police said, and the girl’s father confirmed he was the man he saw behind the shed.

Guzman-Garcia, whose last known address was in Avondale, was a stranger to the family. What was not known, authorities said, was whether he had watched the girl earlier in the day and followed her home.

“Given the nature of the attack, we are concerned that there could have been prior victims,” Hogan said.

Guzman-Garcia had previously pleaded guilty in Chester County to charges of public drunkenness and criminal trespass.

Unable to post bail, Guzman-Garcia was being held Thursday at the Chester County Correctional Facility awaiting a June 22 preliminary hearing. No attorney for Guzman-Garcia was listed on court documents Thursday.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Guzman-Garcia or any other attacks of this nature to contact Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stefano Gallina at (610)-268-2022.