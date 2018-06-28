'Shots fired! Shots fired! … Everybody out!' Terror and chaos at Trenton arts festival

Pemberton man charged with killing wife with hammer and knife

Former Philly cop gets prison for tow truck bribes

Former Philadelphia Police Sgt. Brian Smith accepted bribes bribes from tow truck drivers seeking an edge on their competitors.

A former Philadelphia police sergeant was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison for accepting bribes from a tow-truck operators, prosecutors said.

Brian Smith, 35, accepted $200 a week for the operator in exchange for tips on accident locations. Smith also was paid $800 a month from another operator for similar tips.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia federal court also sentenced Smith to three years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment.