Former Philly cop gets prison for tow truck bribes

Former Philadelphia Police Sgt. Brian Smith accepted bribes bribes from tow truck drivers seeking an edge on their competitors.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

A former Philadelphia police sergeant was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison for accepting bribes from a tow-truck operators, prosecutors said.

Brian Smith, 35, accepted $200 a week for the operator in exchange for tips on accident locations. Smith also was paid $800 a month from another operator for similar tips.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia federal court also sentenced Smith to three years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment.

