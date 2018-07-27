Former Burlco pastor gets 18 years for sex assaults of minors

The former pastor of a Burlington County church was sentenced Friday to 18 years in state prison for sexually assaulting four minors and having inappropriate interaction with a fifth.

Harry L. Thomas, 75, of Medford Township, pleaded guilty in February but recently attempted to withdraw his plea, prosecutors said. Superior Court Judge Jeanne T. Covert denied his motion.

Thomas, who was the pastor of Come Alive Church in Medford, will serve his term at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center, which houses sexual offenders. The center is located in Woodbridge.