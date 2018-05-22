2 sought in Delco homicide and shooting involving officer wounded 2 years ago

Investigators at the scene where, authorities say, a Folcroft police officer fired at a homicide suspect who pointed a gun at him.

Law enforcement officials are looking for two men in a slaying in Chester who were later believed to be involved in a shooting by a Folcroft Borough officer wounded by gunfire in 2016.

Officials said the series of events began with a fatal shooting in Chester Monday morning. Two suspects escaped in an SUV with New York license plates.

A short time later, officers in Folcroft pulled over a vehicle matching the description and two men inside fled on a foot.

During the chase, police said, one of the men pointed a gun at Officer Christopher Dorman, who fired at the suspect. It is not clear if the suspect fired, and authorities did not say whether the suspect was struck by Dorman’s gunfire. No officers were wounded.

The two men got away and were still being sought Tuesday morning.

In June 2016, Dorman, then a 25-year-old part-time officer, was shot seven times when a drug suspect he was about to pat down pulled a gun and opened fire. Donte Brooks Island, was sentenced last year to 33 to 100 years in prison for the shooting.

In the Chester slaying, police released a cell phone photo of one of the suspects but provided no details about the crime.

As is standard in such situations, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting by Dorman.