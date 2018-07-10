2 adults, 3 children, dead in Delaware shooting

Bucks woman found dead after calling 911 to say boyfriend was going to kill her

Bucks woman found dead after calling 911 to say boyfriend was going to kill her Jul 9

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Two adults and three children under the age of eight have been found shot to death in a New Castle County house, Delaware State Police say.

Without elaborating, state police said troopers responded about 7:55 p.m. Monday to a house on the 2700 block of Ferris Road in Prices Corner.

Inside, they found a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and the three children on the second floor of the home, state police said. All had been shot.

State police did not say if they found any weapons in the house, but said there was no concern for safety in the surrounding area.

The bodies have been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which will conduct autopsies to determine manner and cause of death for each of the victims.

6ABC reporter Jeanette Reyes reported that a neighbor said the man who lived in the house where the bodies were found had just lost his job and appeared emotional before the shooting.

Neighbor tells me that just 24 hours before a family of five was found shot to death, the father had been emotional. Had just lost his job, he and his wife were having marital problems. The neighbor consoled him and told him “just worry about your kids”. @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) July 10, 2018

The victims’ names have not been released yet.