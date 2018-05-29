Police seek motive in shooting death of teen in South Philadelphia

Thief steals car with young children inside, leads police on chase in N.E. Philadelphia

Police are seeking witnesses and trying to establish a motive in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in South Philadelphia.

Ryan Dillon was shot multiple times about 1 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Hoffman street, police said. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital but died a half-hour later.

Police said investigators had not determined a motive in the shooting and were asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit.

Dillon, a high school junior, lived nearby on the 300 block of Winton Street.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his family, Dillon was the youngest of five children.

His parents told NBC10 they had no idea why their son was shot and killed.

“Everybody that knows me knows that I’m telling the truth,” the teen’s father, John Dillon, told the station. “He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve this.”

As with any homicide in the city, there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.