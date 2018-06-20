Ex-Lenape High teacher gets 5 years in prison for recording upskirt videos on school grounds

Eric T. Howell was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for making upskirt videos and images of female students at Lenape High School in Medford.

A former Burlington County high school teacher was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison for recording upskirt videos and photos of female students in his classroom and school hallways, prosecutors said.

Eric T. Howell, 44, of Maple Shade, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell was a teacher at Lenape High School in Medford when he concealed a camera in a coconut water box place in the side mesh of his briefcase and recorded the images of female students.