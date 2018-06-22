Ex-chief gets prison for $118,000 theft from his former Burlco rescue squad

Ex-chief gets prison for $118,000 theft from his former Burlco rescue squad Jun 22

A former chief of the Maple Shade First Aid Squad has been sentenced to three years in New Jersey state prison for stealing more than $118,000 from the rescue agency, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.

Joseph J. Freed III, 54, of Maple Shade, was sentenced Thursday by Superior Court Judge Charles A. Delehey. Freed, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree theft by deception, admitted to using the money, stolen from 2010 to 2017, to pay bills and fund other personal expenses.

One of Freed’s relatives recently paid Maple Shade Township $118,345.50 in restitution on his behalf, Coffina said.