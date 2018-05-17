Arrest made in killing of Penn State student in West Philly

Lured victims, 'pig roaster' and other grisly details to emerge from the Bucks County slayings

Julius Scott (left) is charged with weapons offenses in connection with the killing of Dominque Oglesby (right).

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the slaying of Pennsylvania State University student Dominique Oglesby outside a West Philadelphia bar and grill, police said Thursday.

Julius Scott is not charged with the actual shooting death but with weapons offenses, including possessing a weapon as a former convict, police said.

Oglesby, 23, who was set to graduate this spring from Penn State’s Harrisburg campus, was fatally shot in the back following an argument with a female patron inside the Galaxy West Bar & Grill on the 5200 block of Market Street on March 18. Her father and grandfather, who went to the location after learning of the dispute, were shot in the leg and arm, respectively, and survived.

Oglesby, who was home on break, had attended church earlier that day and stopped at the lounge, which is known for its food, to get something to eat, her family has said.

Police did not spell out Scott’s role in the slaying nor did they say what led investigators to him.

Scott, of the 110 block of South 58th Street, was jailed. He did not post bail, which was set at 10 percent of $500,000, court records show.

According to the records, Scott had been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to robbery, conspiracy and weapons possession. Details of the crime behind the charges were not immediately available.

The docket sheet in the latest arrest does not list an attorney for Scott.