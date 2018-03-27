Councilman David Oh 'sure that Shawn Yarbray stabbed me'

Staff writer Mensah M. Dean joined the enterprise team in January 2016. Since 1997, he has worked for the Daily News, covering a number of beats including, education, welfare reform, criminal courts and City Hall. He began his career at the Washington Times, where he won a handful of regional journalism awards.

Councilman David Oh was back at his desk Friday, June 2, 2017, two days after he was stabbed in front of his house. (DAVID SWANSON / Staff photographer)

Amid a barrage of questions, Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh stayed calm Tuesday while testifying at the trial of the man charged with stabbing him during an attempted robbery in front of his Southwest Philadelphia home last May 31.

Despite defense attorney Samuel C. Stretton’s grilling of Oh about various conflicting physical descriptions he’d previously given about his attacker and the size of the knife used, Oh, 58, maintained that the perpetrator was Stretton’s client Shawn Yarbray, 25.

“I’m more sure that Shawn Yarbray, unfortunately, stabbed me that evening than I am sure about the length of the knife,” testified Oh, the trial’s first witness.

Oh, a Republican elected to an at-large Council seat in November 2011 and reelected in 2015, recounted in a matter-of-fact tone that the attack happened about 9:45 p.m. after he had parked his SUV and removed from the trunk a gym bag, a computer bag, a bag of books, and a bottle of wine he’d received that day as a gift from officials of the country of Georgia.

Yarbray, he said, behaved as if “something traumatic had happened to him” as he approached and slowly asked for the councilman’s keys, wallet, and cash while clutching a knife in his right hand.

“‘Give me everything, I want everything,'” Oh said Yarbray demanded before stabbing him in his left rib area, resulting in a perforated lung, and slashing his left elbow.

“He sort of just punched me in the rib … and I said, ‘You stabbed me, you stabbed me,'” said Oh, a resident since 1963 of the block where the attack took place. He said the ordeal lasted about eight minutes, prolonged by his backing away from Yarbray’s repeated knife-lunges, and by his using his parked SUV as a shield.

Some neighbors watched, he said, although none cooperated with the police. At one point, Oh testified, a car carrying several young men pulled close and the occupants appeared to ask the attacker if he needed help. Before driving away, two or three men got out of the car and recorded the attack on cellphones, Oh said.

Doctors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center advised him to stay in the hospital for three days, but Oh testified that he checked out the day after the attack to get home to his shaken wife and two children.

That day, police drove him around Southwest Philadelphia looking for the attacker, but came up empty. A day later, Oh was shown 320 Philadelphia Police Department file photos and identified Yarbray’s photo as that of his attacker, Assistant District Attorney Lori Edelman-Orem told the jury in her opening argument.

“He said, ‘That’s him!’ upon being shown a picture of Shawn Yarbray,” Edelman-Orem told the jury.

“This is a crime about opportunity and an easy target,” she said, noting that Oh was loaded down with bags and is “short of stature,” at 5-foot-6.

Stretton told the jury that Yarbray is a victim of mistaken identity. Yarbray will testify about his whereabouts the night of the stabbing, as will several alibi witnesses, the attorney said.

He asked jury to consider that Oh’s identification of Yarbray has not been corroborated by anyone else, the knife used in the attack has not been found, no fingerprints link his client to the crime, no video evidence exists. He said that eyewitness identification is often faulty and is even more so when the witness and the accused are of different races. Oh is Asian American, and Yarbray is African American.

“It’s a classic reasonable-doubt case,” Stretton said.

Yarbray is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and related counts. Testimony will resume Wednesday morning.

