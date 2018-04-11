Shooting puts West Chester University on alert

A shooting Tuesday night in downtown West Chester prompted West Chester University to alert students as police searched for the gunman.

The shooting occurred at about 9:11 p.m. Tuesday behind 212 E. Market Street in the borough, according to a West Chester University timely warning. It said police were looking for a male suspect.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Multiple networks, including 6ABC and FOX29, reported that a man was shot in the chest and transported to Paoli Hospital.

West Chester Police said they were not releasing any details of the shooting Wednesday morning, but they expected provide more information later Wednesday.

West Chester Borough Police asked anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact the department at 610-696-2700.