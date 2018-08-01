Charges downgraded in Rittenhouse Square stabbing death

The man accused of fatally stabbing a city developer near Rittenhouse Square last month will not be charged with first-degree murder, opening the possibility for him to be released on bail and all but eliminating the potential of a life sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Lou Tumolo told Municipal Court Judge Charles Hayden on Wednesday that prosecutors intend to proceed with charges of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime in the case against Michael White, 21, accused of killing Sean Schellenger during an argument July 12 on the 1700 block of Chancellor Street.

Tumolo did not explain the reasoning behind the decision by the District Attorney’s Office. First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life without parole and requires prosecutors to prove the defendant intended to kill. Third-degree murder does not require proof of intent and carries a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.

White had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder, but Tumolo asked to delay that proceeding and instead sought only to specify the degree of murder the office would seek and to request bail of $150,000.

Police have said White stabbed Schellenger, 37, of Point Breeze, once in the back after the two became engaged in an argument on Chancellor Street around 10:50 pm. White was working as a bicycle courier for Uber Eats, police said, when Schellenger and two other men got out of their car to try to get a car in front of theirs to move.

White ran away after the stabbing, but turned himself in to police a day later.

Hundreds mourned Schellenger at a reception days later.

Relatives and supporters of White held a prayer vigil and a separate rally in the city on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please follow Philly.com for updates.