Camden man charged with killing girlfriend, wounding her son in knife attack

A Camden man has been charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend and wounding her 20-year-old son in an attack Sunday in the city’s Cramer Hill section.
Officers responding to a call for a stabbing about 3 p.m. on the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue found Elaine Jimenez, 37, suffering stab wounds around the corner at the intersection of 29th Street and Arthur Avenue, authorities said. Jimenez was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she died at 3:36 p.m.
Police then found her 20-year-old son in their home and took him in serious condition to Cooper, where he remained Monday.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force later Sunday arrested the woman’s boyfriend, Raul Quinones, 29, at his Fountain Avenue home and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with murder and attempted murder.
Camden County Police and the Prosecutor’s Office said Quinones had gone to Jimenez’s house to fetch some belongings Sunday afternoon and stabbed the woman before she fled out the door.
Quinones then stabbed the woman’s son before pursing her and stabbing her again on the street, officials said. He fled on a motorcycle.
He has been jailed at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.
