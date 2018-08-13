Camden authorities release video of person of interest in police shooting

Viral videos alleging racial profiling show what people of color have 'endured for generations'

Police investigate the scene at Broadway and Walnut Street in Camden after two Camden County police detectives were ambushed in their unmarked car while sitting at a red light on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Authorities have released surveillance video of a “person of interest” who they say may have information on the shooting of two undercover Camden County police detectives last week.

The detectives were working a special detail targeting gangs and drug activities when two gunmen opened fire on their unmarked police vehicle stopped at a light at Broadway and Walnut Street on Aug. 7, authorities said. Investigators said 10 to 25 rounds were fired at the detectives, whose names are being withheld by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors did not provide any additional information about the person of interest, or further updates on the search for the gunmen. Authorities have not described a possible motive for the attack.

After they were ambushed, one of the officers jumped out of the vehicle and returned fire.

Both detectives — a man and a woman — survived and were released from the hospital last week. The male detective, who has been on the force about three years, was shot in a forearm and bicep. The female detective, on the force about four years, was shot in one hand.

Both detectives have been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the use of force.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for the capture of the gunmen. Authorities also released an image of two persons of interest last week.

The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring police and communities together.

Anyone with information can call Detective Matt McKeown of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-820-7192 or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.