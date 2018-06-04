Burlco woman, 32, charged with causing overdose death

A 32-year-old Burlington County woman has been charged with causing the overdose death last year of a 26-year-old woman who bought fentanyl-laced heroin from her, authorities said Monday.

Shannon McGuigan, of the 100 block of Tensaw Drive in Pemberton Township, was arrested Friday at her residence and charged with one count of first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death and third-degree distribution of a controlled substance. She also was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance for allegedly having cocaine on her when she was arrested.

The body of the victim, whose name was withheld, was found in her Pemberton home by a family member on May 30, 2017. Investigators alleged that she purchased drugs from McGuigan shortly before her death.

McGuigan was not detained during a hearing Saturday in Superior Court in Mount Holly.